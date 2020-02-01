Edinburgh is named worst UK city for traffic misery for THIRD year in row

Edinburgh has been named the most congested city in Britain for the third year in a row, ranking 33rd on a global list.

The TomTom Traffic Index suggests motorists in the Scottish capital spend an average of 41 per cent longer in peak traffic than in the least congested conditions.

The figures show that drivers in the city spent 172 hours – more than seven days – driving in rush hours over the course of the year.

The statistics from TomTom show the worst time for rush hour is on Wednesday’s between 5pm and 6pm, and the busiest day for traffic last year was Tuesday October 29.

Explaining its methodology, TomTom says a 41 per cent congestion level means that a trip at peak time will take 41 per cent longer than it would during the city’s ‘baseline uncongested conditions.’

It calculates the baseline by ‘analysing free-flow travel times of all vehicles on the road network’ meaning it can calculate the extra time a driver will spend in traffic during peak – rush hour – conditions.

For example, if a driver’s journey usually took 10 minutes in Edinburgh, during the city’s peak travel time it will take 41 per cent longer, so just over 14 minutes in total.

Edinburgh is followed in the report by London, with a congestion level of 38 per cent, Brighton and Hove at 35 per cent, Bournemouth and Hull, both at 34 per cent.

Also making up the top 10 in the UK are Belfast, Southampton, Bristol, Manchester all 33 per cent and Reading, 32 per cent.

Across the world, Bengaluru – formerly known as Bangalore – takes the top spot with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in peak traffic.

Stephanie Leonard, UK traffic adviser at TomTom, said: ‘Congestion remains a perennial problem for Edinburgh.

‘Yet despite being a modern city built on Medieval foundations, city planners can look to Glasgow for lessons in how public transport programmes and road developments can have a transformative impact.

‘It’s time for traffic to change. In time, the rise of autonomous vehicles and car-sharing services will help alleviate congestion across the country.

‘However, policymakers can make real improvements now by using all the tools available to them to analyse traffic levels and impacts, so they can make better infrastructural decisions.’

The rest of the global top five is made up of Philippine capital Manila (71%); Bogota in Colombia (68%); last year’s most congested city Mumbai (65%) and Pune (59%), both also in India.

Ralf-Peter Schafer, TomTom’s vice-president of traffic information, said: ‘Globally, there’s a long road to travel until congestion levels are brought under control.

‘In time, the rise of autonomous vehicles and car-sharing services will help alleviate congestion, but planners and policymakers can’t afford to sit and wait.

‘They need to use all the tools available to them to analyse traffic levels and impacts, so they can make critical infrastructure decisions.

‘And drivers have a role to play too. Small changes in driving behaviours can make a huge difference.’