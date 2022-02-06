Edinburgh residents will see a 3% increase in their council tax bill, with others expected to follow suit.

Edinburgh residents will see a 3% increase in their council tax bills, with others expected to follow suit.

Households in the capital can expect their bills to rise in April, according to Adam McVey, the council’s leader.

The City of Edinburgh Council has become the first major Scottish local authority to announce that taxes will be raised in April, with more to come.

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, the council’s leader, Adam McVey, said that households in the capital should expect a 3% increase in their bills.

East Lothian Council has already stated that it intends to raise bills by a similar amount, implying that many local governments will support a 3% increase.

Last year, council tax bills in Scotland were frozen after the Scottish Government instead provided local authorities with £90 million from its budget.

However, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes chose not to replicate this policy this year, scrapping the cap on increases, allowing councils to raise bills as much as they want in 2022-23.

However, she announced in the Budget last month that local governments would receive an extra £120 million, which she claimed would reduce the need for “inflation-busting” bill increases.

In the coming weeks, all 32 councils in Scotland will set their council tax levels, with increases of between 3 and 5% expected.

“With the Tories’ cost-of-living crisis, we’ve listened carefully to the need to limit council tax increases to 3%,” Mr McVey, the SNP leader of Edinburgh Council, told the Sunday National newspaper.

“I’m grateful to the Finance Secretary for devoting so much of her time and clearly stating the Government’s position.”

“We will continue to have discussions about the issues that matter most to Edinburgh residents, and we will ensure that the council’s position is as strong as possible in order to provide the best possible services to our residents.”

Later this month, Edinburgh councillors are expected to support a 3% increase.

Despite the extra £120 million, the Scottish Government’s Budget cuts councils’ core funding by £284 million in real terms, leaving them with £164 million in cuts.

Meanwhile, millions of Scottish households should find out this week whether they will be eligible for a council tax rebate to help with rising living costs.

You are the chancellor.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Council tax in Scotland: Edinburgh residents face 3 per cent bill hikes with others set to follow suit