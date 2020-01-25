Edinson Cavani makes Man Utd transfer decision after contract offer

Edinson Cavani is desperate to leave PSG with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United all interested in securing his signature

Manchester United have offered a contract to PSG star Edinson Cavani, it has been claimed.

The 32-year-old striker’s current deal expires at the end of the season so is free to talk to clubs outside of France but he wants out of the Ligue 1 champions in this window.

According to Soccer Link, Old Trafford bosses tabled a two-and-a-half-year contract to Cavani with a £10.1m (€12m) salary plus a £2.5m (€3m) signing bonus.

The Uruguay international, however, decided to refuse the package because he has no interest in a move to England.

Instead, he is holding out for a switch to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish capital club have offered the same terms as the Red Devils and, crucially, have an agreement in place with the player.

It will come as a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking to bolster his attacking ranks.

Marcus Rashford’s back injury sustained in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves has left Solskjaer’s desperately short of options up front.

A loan deal appears to be the club’s preferred option as opposed to a permanent swoop.

When asked if he is open to short-term options, Solskjaer replied: “Yeah, we are looking at different scenarios.

”If there are deals to be done we will update you on that. We know that Marcus is out for a few months. That will take its toll on the team because we are stretched.

“They know that, but it’s also giving them a chance to take some chances now.

“[It’s] the million dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic. Step up. Someone’s got to step up.”

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also on the hunt for a striker, with Cavani an option for Frank Lampard.

Starsport columnist Paul Merson believes signing the experienced goal machine should be a “no-brainer” for the Blues.

“Edinson Cavani is a no-brainer for Chelsea and they should be gutted if they miss out on him,” the Arsenal legend writes in his latest column.

“I know his wages are big and he’s not getting any younger but this lad is a proper, proper player and he would be electric at Chelsea.”