Edinson Cavani’s agent confirms Chelsea or Man Utd transfers would’ve been money motivated

Manchester United and Chelsea were both battling for Edinson Cavani’s signature during the January transfer window

Manchester United and Chelsea both wanted Edinson Cavani – but the Uruguay international wasn’t interested in a bumper pay day.

That’s according to his brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone, who insists the talented target man isn’t money motivated.

Both United and the Blues were desperate for a new forward during the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eventually swooped for ex-Watford ace Odion Ighalo, who will stay on loan at Old Trafford until the summer.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, failed to sign anyone to ease the burden on young England international Tammy Abraham.

Cavani was deemed surplus to requirements in Paris with his lucrative contract running down.

But he only had eyes for Atletico Madrid and was willing to cut his mammoth £360,000-a-week salary if a Spanish switch was possible.

“Cavani was willing to receive less than with PSG,” Guglielmone explained.

“Atletico could not cover the total economic cost of the operation and PSG did not want to lower the amounts he was asking for.

“Atletico Madrid did not close the agreement.

“Do you think that Edi did not play for almost a month at PSG so that I could drop the operation for a commission and that Edi did not fulfil his dream of going to Atletico Madrid?

“If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester or Chelsea.”

Ighalo’s arrival at Manchester United raised a few eyebrows.

Solskjaer was also considering a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King.

Club legend Gary Neville has slammed his former side’s poor planning.

“The boy [Ighalo] may do very well,” he told Sky Sports.

“He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.

“But the fact that the club were in that position, knowing that [Alexis] Sanchez and [Romelu] Lukaku were leaving for many, many months, tells us that Manchester United, at this moment in time, are struggling to navigate through the transfer market smartly.”