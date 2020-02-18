Edmonton: Boy, three, dies on minibus at Hambledon State School, Cairns, Queensland

A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a daycare bus parked outside a primary school.

The grim discovery was made outside the Hambledon State School on Stokes Street, Edmonton, in Far North Queensland, at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

‘It’s early days and a number of factors could be at play here and we’ll investigate all possibilities,’ Detective Inspector Jason Smith told Nine.

‘The death of any child is an awful thing which is why it’s so important for us to get to the bottom of this.’

The boy is believed to have boarded the bus in the morning and was supposed to be dropped off at a daycare, but never got off the bus.

His body is understood to have been found by the bus driver at 3.15pm as temperatures reached 34C.

Goodstart Early Learning own the bus. The boy attended a daycare facility about 1km away.

A spokesperson for the company told Daily Mail Australia they were ‘devastated’ to learn of the child’s death.

‘We are working to support the entire centre team, our families and our children,’ the spokesperson said.

‘The matter is now a police investigation and we will be working with the police, Department of Education (childhood education and care), and Workplace health and Safety.

‘Our thoughts are very much with the family of the child at this time.’

The boy’s mother has been informed.

Hambledon State School postponed a scheduled parents’ meeting following the tragedy.

‘Good afternoon families, due to unforeseen circumstances the P&C meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled,’ the school wrote on Facebook.

‘We will reschedule this as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.’

A report will be prepared for the coroner.