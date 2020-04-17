Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dies aged 25 after brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. He was 25.

The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death on Saturday with a statement from his family: “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Cave underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, said that his client’s condition did not appear to be linked to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Cave’s wife, Emily, posted an update about her husband. “We need a miracle,” she wrote on Instagram. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend.”

Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. The Oilers posted Cave’s goal, an impressive rush down the right wing that saw him beat a Pittsburgh defender and stuff the puck past Penguins netminder Matt Murray, on Twitter this week. “Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season,” the team said.

Cave played five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, where he saw time as captain, before joining the Boston Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers in January 2019. Cave had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.