Edouard Philippe expected for a new explanation exercise on the epidemic and future deconfinement

Giant virtual concert

Din their sofas, confined spectators from around the world were able to attend an online concert on Saturday evening, in support of caregivers, on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. Qa few 35 million dollars (more than 32 million euros) were raised to help different organizations involved in the management of the health crisis.

Many celebrities participated, including Christine and the Queens or Annie Lennox, before a concert broadcast on major American channels, with a string of stars on display: Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney or Stevie Wonder who took over Lean on me in tribute to Bill Withers, who died on April 3.