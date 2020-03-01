Edouard Philippe’s campaign permanence in Le Havre tagged and stoned by protesters

Edouard Philippe, January 31, 2020 in Le Havre. – LOU BENOIST / AFP

The 49-3 does not pass … The local campaign

Edouard Philippe, head of the municipal list in Le Havre, was tagged and stoned this Saturday evening by demonstrators who unleashed their anger after the Prime Minister’s decision to use 49.3 to adopt the pension reform.

Reacting to the decision of Edouard Philippe to engage the responsibility of the government to have the text on pensions passed without a vote, 140 people according to the police, who left the town hall, had started to beat the pavement after dark in the streets of Le Havre.

Protesters tagged the local and threw stones at the partially broken display case, garbage cans were dumped and a car was degraded

A complaint will be filed for “degradations”

The Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, Mohamed Hamrouni, who joined the campaign of Edouard Philippe, announced that he was going to the police station to “file a complaint for degradations”.

When the demonstrators try to enter the campaign [email protected] ephilippe2020while people are inside, a car has been damaged … where is democracy going? Where is the respect for everyone’s ideas. Complaint will be filed. #haltealaviolence pic.twitter.com/zMxWXr3HuU – Agnes Firmin Le Bodo (@agnesfirmin) February 29, 2020

No member of Edouard Philippe’s campaign was present around 8 p.m. outside the premises, where only police vehicles provided security.

The Prime Minister was in Paris at the time of the incidents in Le Havre. He had received the green light from the Council of Ministers at midday on the pension reform file. He went up to the Assembly Gallery at around 5:30 p.m. to make the surprise announcement, in order to “end this episode of non-debate” with the opposition.

In the evening of Saturday, a few hundred people opposed to the pension reform also gathered in peace near the National Assembly in Paris to say “no to 49.3”.