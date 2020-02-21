EDP posts higher operating earnings, net profit slips…

LISBON, Feb 20 – EDP-Energias de Portugal’s recurring net profit rose 7% and pre-tax earnings rose 12% last year helped by good winds from its renewable energy division and strong results in Brazil although net profit slipped 1% to 512 million euros ($553 million) on a one-off provision.

EDP said that conventional operations in Portugal had a loss of 98 million euros after a 18 million loss in 2018, “penalized by a continued adverse regulatory and fiscal context, which was exacerbated in 2019 by abnormally low hydro production”.

($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Gonçalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)