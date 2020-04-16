Education bureau vows to increase essential medical supplies for new semester

All faculty members and students are required to wear masks when they return to their respective schools as normal activities resume following the extended COVID-19 lockdown.

As the graduates of junior middle and high schools will soon return to campus, whether the schools have enough masks to meet the huge demand is drawing wide attention.

“Now, the school has more than 30,000 masks, nearly half of which are donated by the students’ parents and various teachers. The rest are from the government and education bureau. That’s enough for the beginning of the new semester,” said Jiang Tao, headmaster of the Wenhua campus of the Nanshan Foreign Language School.

Parents of three students of the school have donated more than 13,600 masks between them.

We have 12,000 masks, and many of them are donated by local enterprises, said Wang Enke, an official with the Pingshan Experimental School. The government and the education bureau have pledged to supply more.

Wang said the school attached great importance to raising the students’ awareness of the need to wear masks and frequently wash their hands, and strengthening pandemic control measures, such as ventilation and sterilization in classrooms, library, canteen and toilets.

Chen Jianguo, director of the general office of the Cuiyuan Middle School, said the school had purchased more than 14,000 masks, enough to meet the demands of the students and teachers for at least three weeks.

The education bureau has allocated 5,000 masks to the school, and the rest are from donations of parents and enterprises.

Requiring the schools to strictly carry out all pandemic-control measures, the education bureau said it will increase the supplies of essential medical and protective materials to guarantee the health of the students and teachers.