Education minister posted snaps of holiday in French Alps as exam fiasco unfolded

An Education Minister posted snaps of her French Alps holiday as British teens agonised over the government’s failure to get a grip in on the A-level results crisis, it has been revealed.

As furious pupils waited for results and then finally took to the streets, Gillian Keegan posted snaps of her hiking, mountain biking and swimming in the French sunshine, even as quarantine rules were tightened on the country.

It emerged as pictures also appeared of Boris Johnson’s Scottish getaway from which the Prime Minister was also silent about the grades fiasco.

Those holiday snaps show the Prime Minister hiking the Scottish Highlands carrying baby Wilfred in a sling as fiancee Carrie Symonds cuddles rescue dog Dilyn.

Mrs Keegan is Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills at the Department for Education.

And as the exam fiasco reached its climax, she decided to remain in France – even as quarantine restrictions came into effect that would require her to self-isolate for 14 days when she got back to blighty.

According to reports in the Mail on Sunday, on August 15, two days after the A-level results in England were released, she posted an emoji of a woman shrugging with the caption: “We will have to make the most of it [our holiday]as we will be #quarantined for 14 days when we get back.”

The posts were ‘liked’ by under fire Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Both did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.

But an ally told the Mail on Sunday that Mrs Keegan wasn’t in the wrong.

They told the paper she had not hidden the fact she was away and that fellow Minister Michelle Donelan, who shares duties for post-16 education strategy, had been on duty.

But she was slammed by Labour MP Neil Coyle.

He said: “Gavin Williamson’s incompetence truly knows no bounds.

“Young people who have been put through hell over the last few weeks will be disgusted to learn that one of the Ministers involved in this mess has been living it up on holiday in France.

“But instead of Mr Williamson recognising he needed all hands on deck as this exam disaster loomed, he not only let her swan off on holiday, he even liked her holiday snaps.”

Mrs Keegan, 52, posted a series of pics from her French holiday on her instagram.

The PM’s fiance Carrie Symonds, 32, shared the photos of her getaway with Mr Johnson, 56, and their son Wilfred after travelling to the remote location, 600 miles away from Downing Street.

The couple enjoyed a family holiday at a cottage in Applecross, Scotland where a trendy tepee-style tent was pitched in a field – to the fury of the farmer who owned it.

In an interview with MailOnline, he claimed that Mr Johnson didn’t even ask permission to use his land for his camping trip

He said: “Mr Johnson is meant to be leading the country and yet he is not setting a great example.

“Usually if people want to go inside a fenced area, they ask for permission first, but I was not asked at all. It is only polite to ask.

“He could have put up his tent in the garden of the cottage and there would have been no problem but he didn’t do that.”