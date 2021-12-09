Education unions say schools should bring back masks in the classroom and enforce strict ventilation rules as a “Plan B.”

Education unions are calling for the return of masks in the classroom and strict ventilation rules as a ‘Plan B’ for schools.

New measures, according to the National Education Union and the NASUWT, are needed to protect students.

To keep the Omicron Covid variant “at bay,” education unions say a “Plan B” is needed for schools, including face masks in classrooms and stricter ventilation rules.

Teachers and school leaders said they were “disappointed” that Boris Johnson did not include additional restrictions for schools in the new restrictions announced on Wednesday in England.

According to figures released last week, 208,000 state school pupils in England were absent at the end of November due to coronavirus, but the number is expected to rise when the most recent data is released on Tuesday.

With less than a week until most schools end for the year, the government is adamant that they will not close early.

“We don’t want children to be taken out of school before the end of the term,” Mr Johnson said on Wednesday.

The National Education Union and the NASUWT, the UK’s two largest teaching unions, have both stated that new measures are needed to protect schools.

Face masks should be extended to secondary school classrooms, according to the two unions, and children with Covid-19 should not attend school until they have had a negative PCR test.

According to the NEU, one-way routes and staggered breaktimes should be reinstated, and school staff should be allowed to schedule vaccines and boosters during working hours.

The government should also ensure that classrooms are properly ventilated by enacting a new requirement that CO2 levels in classrooms be kept below 800 ppm, according to the report.

Education unions have chastised the government for taking so long to install air purifiers in schools.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced that a procurement framework will be launched soon to enable schools to purchase the machines at a low cost.

With the exception of a few schools serving particularly vulnerable children, school leaders will be expected to fund the devices from their existing budgets.

“The Government still has no plan on ventilation,” Labour’s schools spokesman Stephen Morgan said.

Ministers should have fixed this problem when the sun was shining.”

“It is already,” he added.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Bring back masks in classroom and strict ventilation rules as ‘Plan B’ for schools, education unions say