Edward Shames, played by actor Joseph May in the HBO series Band of Brothers, has died at the age of 99.

Edward Shames, a Band of Brothers officer played by actor Joseph May on HBO’s series, has died at the age of 99.

According to an obituary published by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, Shame died peacefully at his home.

Shames was a member of the Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, and took part in some of WWII’s most pivotal battles.

After the liberation of Dachau, he was the first member of the 101st to enter the concentration camp.

“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, where Ed managed to obtain a few bottles of cognac with a label indicating that they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only,'” according to the obituary.

“He’d toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah later with the cognac.”

After the war, he worked for the National Security Agency for Middle East Affairs and later joined the US Army Reserve Division.

Later in life, he retired as a colonel.

Douglas and Steven, four grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren are among his survivors.