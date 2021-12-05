Edward Shames, the last surviving member of the ‘Band of Brothers,’ has died at the age of 99.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) –

Edward Shames, the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was a World War II veteran.

He was 99 years old at the time.

Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Friday, according to an obituary published by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory.

Shames was a member of the renowned Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division during World War II, and was involved in some of the most important battles of the war.

“As part of Operation Overlord on D-Day, he made his first combat jump into Normandy.”

According to his obituary, “he volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne.”

Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, which had just been liberated a few days before.

“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, where Ed was able to obtain a few bottles of cognac with a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only.’ Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah,” according to the obituary.

Shames went on to work for the National Security Agency as a Middle East expert after the war.

He also served in the United States Army Reserve Division, retiring as a colonel.

The HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers” was based on Stephen Ambrose’s 1992 novel “Easy Company.”

The 2001 miniseries, directed by Tom Hanks and produced by Steven Spielberg, followed Easy Company from its inception in Georgia in 1942 to the end of WWII in 1945.

Joseph May, a British actor, played Shames.

Douglas and Steven Shames, four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren are among Shames’ survivors.

The funeral home announced that a graveside service will be held on Sunday morning at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia.