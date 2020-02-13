Edwardian swimming pool gain new lease of life after years on at-risk list

LONDON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A unique Edwardian swimming pool in Britain’s Midlands region has gained a new lease of life as the essential roof repairs are completed at the main Gala Pool Wednesday.

Scaffolding was finally removed Wednesday from the famous Gala Pool after a massive repair and restoration project to transform it into a new arts venue in Birmingham.

The pool area in the unique Moseley Road Baths will be used as an arts venue.

Historic England said the swimming baths, first opened in 1907, have been on its Heritage at Risk register since 2005.

With the roof repairs completed, work can take place on restoring other elements of the Gala Pool’s deteriorated infrastructure, including the balcony area, said Historic England.

The Moseley Road Baths was also included on the World Monuments Watch, an organization set up to save the world’s most treasured places.

It’s the oldest of only five swimming baths operating in Britain, listed for their cultural value.

“The baths are so significant because of the architectural quality and remarkably complete interior. Rare fixtures and fittings are still intact, including an almost complete set of 46 private washing rooms known as the ‘slipper baths’ — the only complete set in the country,” said Historic England which contributed over 915,000 U.S. dollars towards the project.

Historic England Regional Director Louise Brennan said: “Moseley Road Baths has been a key Heritage at Risk project for us for some time now and we’re so keen to see this special building’s future secured.”