EE Gives NHS Staff Unlimited Data for the Next Six Months

EE has announced additional support for NHS staff during the pandemic by offering them unlimited mobile data for the next six months.

Eligible customers can register online with their NHS email address to take EE up on the offer, which is running up until October 9, 2020. EE will then send out an SMS to confirm the data boost. The offer is in addition to the 20 per cent discount EE is offering NHS workers who join up or upgrade with the network. The discount extends to friends and family as well through the perk program. The move follows EE’s announcement that vulnerable or disabled customers get unlimited data, calls and texts. BT CEO Marc Allera said:

“We hope this gives NHS staff one less thing to worry about. They can keep in touch with friends and family and use the internet without worrying about using up their data. Along with the discount we already provide, this is a thank you from all of us at EE to those in the NHS that are working so hard for us all.”

The network has even roped Kevin Bacon into a special NHS ad that’s running on TV and social media to make sure staff are aware of the offer.

A number of other UK mobile networks are also offering freebies to NHS staff, although this seems to be a far more generous offer by comparison. Vodafone, for example, is giving NHS staff 30 days unlimited mobile data while UK ISPs have agreed to remove data caps during the coronavirus crisis.