ISTANBUL

Anadolu Efes defeated Spain’s Real Madrid 90-63 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the EuroLeague playoffs.

French guard Rodrigue Beaubois was the game’s high scorer with a 19-point and five-rebound performance at Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Turkish center Sertas Sanli finished with 16 points and eight rebounds as Shane Larkin added 14 points in the home win.

US forward Trey Thompkins had 13 points for Real Madrid.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will be played on Thursday.