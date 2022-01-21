Efes beats Panathinaikos 82-81 on a game-winning 3-pointer by Moerman.

Efes defeats Panathinaikos 82-81 thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer by Moerman.

Adrien Moerman hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift Anadolu Efes to an 82-81 win over Panathinaikos in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague matchup on Friday.

In the Round 22 game, Anadolu Efes got off to a strong start, leading 17-12 at the half.

At the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, the visitors were better in the second quarter, leading 42-39 at halftime.

However, Anadolu Efes took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter and won a thrilling game thanks to Moerman’s game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

Vasilije Micic led Anadolu Efes with 20 points, while Moerman added 15 for the team that is currently in eighth place with ten wins and ten losses.

Shane Larkin led the team with 11 points.

Panathinaikos’ Nemanja Nedovic had 20 points and Daryl Macon had 17.

The Greek team dropped to 17th place with a 4-15 win-loss record, extending their five-game losing streak.