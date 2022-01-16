Efforts to solve the 21-year-old homicide of a Williamsport teen have been redoubled.

The investigation into the homicide of a Williamsport teen, which occurred 21 years ago, has been redoubled.

BLOOMSBURG – A new investigation into the homicide of a Williamsport teen whose frozen body was discovered in Columbia County 21 years ago has begun.

A state trooper says he’s going over the cold case file to see what steps can be taken to move the investigation forward into the death of Shamar William Washington, 17, also known as “Casper.”

Trooper Brian V Noll of Hazleton’s criminal investigation assessment unit was successful in reactivating Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers’ post on the incident.

There is a reward of (dollar)5,000 for information that leads to the case’s resolution.

Washington’s body was discovered in January, shoeless and partially snow-covered.

Hunters down an embankment off Orchard Drive in a rural part of Hemlock Twp. on September 13, 2001.

The body was dumped near Bloomsburg, according to investigators, and the killing was linked to the Williamsport drug community.

Washington’s mother had reported him missing six days before, claiming he had not been seen or heard from since January.

He was later discovered to have been seen in Williamsport a day or two later.

Investigators said he shared an apartment with another man in Williamsport’s 1200 block of Vine Avenue and had ties to Philadelphia.

His death was ruled a homicide, but state police refused to confirm that he had been beaten and stabbed.

Bloomsburg State Police are in charge of the homicide investigation.

The district attorney’s office in Lycoming County was unable to locate any records relating to Washington, and Williamsport police did not respond to repeated requests for information.

