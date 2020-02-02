Egypt calls on Palestinians, Israelis to “carefully study” Trump’s Mideast peace plan

CAIRO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Egypt Tuesday called on the Palestinians and the Israelis to “carefully study” the peace vision announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Cairo urges the two sides to start U.S.-sponsored talks to put forward their comments and vision on the U.S. peace plan so as to “reach an agreement that meets the aspirations of the two peoples in achieving a comprehensive and just peace,” the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Egypt appreciates the continued efforts made by the U.S. government to reach a comprehensive and just peace for the Palestinian cause, the statement said.

Trump revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

The U.S. President outlined the 80-page plan at the White House along with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it proposes a “realistic” two-state solution.

He said the new plan recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” while claiming that the Palestinians’ capital will include areas of East Jerusalem.

The Trump administration has postponed several times the publication of its Deal of the Century for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a proposal that has been criticized repeatedly by the Palestinians who had little engagement in it.

The Palestinian Authority said earlier in the day that the new U.S. Middle East peace plan aims to establish an isolated Palestinian entity in the Gaza Strip.

Washington’s role as an Israeli-Palestinian conflict mediator has been questioned with the Trump administration’s pro-Israeli policies in the past three years such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the U.S. Embassy to the city, and slashing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.