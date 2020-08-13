Egypt condemns Turkish deadly drone attack on Iraqi military vehicle

CAIRO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Egypt condemned on Wednesday the recent Turkish drone attack on an Iraqi border guard vehicle that left some Iraqi military personnel dead, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Egypt considered the attack “an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and an additional threat to regional security and stability,” according to the statement.

It added that the Egyptian government and people stand in solidarity with their Iraqi counterparts “in confronting such provocative practices,” stressing the need to respect Iraq’s full sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity against any foreign intervention.

Earlier in the day, the Cairo-based Arab Parliament slammed the Turkish drone attack as “a dangerous encroachment on the sovereignty of the Iraq and a blatant violation of the international laws.”

The Turkish drone attack that took place on Tuesday killed two Iraqi officers and one soldier in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

In response, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry cancelled on Wednesday a planned visit by the Turkish defense minister to Baghdad and summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iraq over the attack. Enditem