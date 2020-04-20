Egypt confirms 112 new COVID-19 cases, 3,144 in total

CAIRO, April 19 (Xinhua) — Egypt recorded on Sunday 112 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,144 in the country.

The death toll in the country increased to 239, said a statement of spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry Khaled Megahed.

One foreigner is among the new 112 positive cases, the statement said.

He said that 732 cases have recovered and left quarantine hospitals so far.

All COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, Megahed noted.

Over the past month, Egypt has temporarily suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers and shut down museums and archeological sites to combat the virus.

The country is currently implementing a nationwide 10-hour nighttime curfew until April 23 over COVID-19 concerns. Enditem