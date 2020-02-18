Egypt, France conduct naval drills in Mediterranean

CAIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Egyptian and French naval forces carried out on Monday a maritime training exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Two Egyptian and French minesweepers conducted training including activities such as mine clearance and mine neutralization, an Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement.

The drills come to boost cooperation between the Egyptian and French armed forces in a way that contributes to improving skills and exchanging experiences.

Military relations between Egypt and France have been growing in the past few years. Egypt purchased two French Mistral warships and received 11 French-made Rafale fighter jets out of 24 under contracts worth more than 6 billion U.S. dollars. Enditem