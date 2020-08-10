Egypt, Greece sign maritime demarcation deal

ISTANBUL

Egypt on Thursday announced that it had signed a bilateral agreement with Greece on the “delimitation of maritime jurisdictions” between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the capital Cairo with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the deal “opens new horizons for economic cooperation with Greece.”

Dendias, for his part, said the maritime agreement with Cairo was “legitimate” and “reflects the dimensions of cooperation between the two countries in combating threats in the region.”

Earlier in the day, a statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Shoukry met Dendias in Cairo to discuss the bilateral agreement.

The 12th technical meeting on the issue was held in Cairo in June, with the sides agreeing to continue talks towards a deal.

