Egypt has qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pharaohs enter knockout stage thanks to Mohamed Abdelmonem’s header.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Egypt narrowly defeated Sudan in a Group D match on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs finished three points behind the group winners, Nigeria, with Mohamed Abdelmonem scoring the winning goal with a header from a corner at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameron.

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon, with goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria is in first place in the group, having won all of their games.

After three matches, Egypt has accumulated six points and is in second place.

Cameroon, a five-time champion, will host the 33rd edition of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament, which takes place every two years.

Following the group stage, which ends in January and features 24 nations divided into six groups.

From January 20 to February 20, the Round of 16 will take place.

23 to 26.

The final will be held on February.

Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.