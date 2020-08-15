Egypt registers 116 new COVID-19 infections, 96,336 in total

CAIRO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Egypt recorded Saturday 116 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 96,336, Egyptian Health Ministry said.

It is the 14th day in a row for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 200, after they started to exceed 200 on April 23.

Meanwhile, 17 patients died from COVID-19, taking the death toll in Egypt to 5,141, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

He noted that that 977 other patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 58,835, emphasizing Egypt’s close cooperation with the World Health Organization in combating the pandemic.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

From the first week of July, daily fatalities and infections in Egypt started to gradually decline along with rise in daily recoveries.

Last week, Egypt decided to ban anyone from entering the country without a recent PCR test that proves they are free from COVID-19, except for tourists coming via direct flights to the airports of Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Taba and Marsa Alam.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19, and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. Enditem