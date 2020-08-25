Egypt registers 89 new COVID-19 infections, lowest since early April

CAIRO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Egypt registered on Saturday 89 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 4, increasing the total infections in the country to 97,237, said the Health Ministry.

It is the first day for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 100, after they started to surpass 100 on April 5.

In addition, Egypt recorded 12 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,243, while 800 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 65,118, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

On Thursday, Upper Egypt’s Luxor announced that the cabinet agreed to reopen archeological sites, hotels and museums in the monument-rich city for tourists from the beginning of September.

The announcement came a day after the cabinet decided that from Sept. 1 all travellers coming to Egypt will have to present a recent PCR test that proves they are free from COVID-19.

Public parks, entertainment parks and zoos will also be allowed to receive visitors from the beginning of September but with a limited capacity, while public beaches will remain closed until further notice.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The country resumed international flights in early July, after it lifted a partial curfew it has been imposing since late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites, all with limited capacity. Enditem