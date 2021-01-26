Egypt releases 3,022 prisoners upon presidential pardon

CAIRO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Egypt freed on Tuesday 3,022 prisoners upon a presidential pardon, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Among the released prisoners, 118 were released conditionally, it said. The decision was made to mark Egypt’s 69th annual Police Day, which fell on Monday.

The Egyptian president, based on the country’s constitution, can issue pardon decrees for prisoners who had received final unappealable court rulings.

The Egyptian president usually issues a pardon decree on public holidays, including two religious Muslim festivals, the holy month of Ramadan, and the July 23 Revolution Day. Enditem