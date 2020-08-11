Egypt reopens Rafah crossing for 3 days for return of stranded Palestinians

GAZA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — For the first time in five months, Egypt on Tuesday reopened Rafah crossing point on the borders with southern Gaza Strip for three days to allow hundreds of stranded Palestinian travelers to cross.

Egypt completely closed the border crossing point in mid-March as part of the tight precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hamas-run ministries of interior and health said that all those who will cross through Rafah crossing point to Gaza should go to quarantine centers outside the populated areas of the coastal enclave for 21 days over the COVID-19 concerns.

On Monday evening, the Hamas-run ministry of interior announced that Rafah’s crossing point on the borders with Egypt would open for three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

“All passengers will stay at three major quarantine centers for 21 days instead of going to schools or hotels,” said Eyad al-Bozzom, spokesman of the ministry of interior, adding that all passengers must abide by medical testing and quarantine measures. Enditem