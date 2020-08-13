Egypt reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 95,963 in total

CAIRO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Egypt confirmed on Wednesday 129 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 95,963, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

It is the 11th consecutive day for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 200, after they started to surpass 200 on April 23.

Meanwhile, 26 patients died from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,085, while 1,013 others were cured and discharged from hospital, increasing the total recoveries to 55,901, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

From the first week of July, coronavirus daily fatalities and infections in Egypt started to gradually decline along with increasing daily recoveries.

Egypt has recently banned anyone from entering the country without a recent PCR test that proves they are free from COVID-19, except for tourists coming via direct flights to the airports of Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Taba and Marsa Alam.

The country resumed international flights in early July, after it lifted a partial nighttime curfew it has been imposing since late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites, all with limited capacity.

Easing restrictions is part of a “coexistence plan” adopted by the government over the past weeks to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. Enditem