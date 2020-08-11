Egypt reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 95,834 in total

CAIRO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Egypt’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 168 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 95,834.

It is the 10th consecutive day for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 200. The daily count started to exceed 200 on April 23 before hitting a record 1,774 on June 19.

Meanwhile, 24 patients died from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,059, said Egypt’s Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

Megahed added that 1,109 coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 54,888.

Egypt has recently banned anyone without a recent negative PCR test from entering the country, except for tourists arriving at the airports of Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Taba and Marsa Alam, via direct flights.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

From the first week of July, the daily new coronavirus fatalities and infections in Egypt started to gradually decline along with an increase in daily recoveries.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. Enditem