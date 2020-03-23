Egypt reports four more deaths from coronavirus

ISTANBUL

Egypt’s Health Ministry said Sunday that four more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 14.

In a statement, the ministry announced 33 new cases for a total of 327, adding 56 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile country’s Al-Ahram daily announced on its website that a senior military officer had died from the coronavirus. Major General Khaled Shaltout was infected while taking part in a countrywide sterilization operation.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 335,000 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide with the death toll now surpassing 14,600, while over 98,000 have recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

*Writing by Davut Demircan