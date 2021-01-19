Egypt resumes commerical flights to Qatar after restoration of ties

CAIRO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The first Egyptian flight to Qatar in more than three years took off Monday from Cairo following a milestone agreement between the two Arab nations to resume relations.

The official Egyptian TV announced that EgyptAir flight number MS935 left Cairo International Airport to Doha, with 38 passengers on board.

On Thursday, EgyptAir, the national flagship carrier, decided to operate a daily flight to Doha starting Monday, two days after Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation lifted a three-and-half-year airspace ban on the Gulf country.

The decision came days after Egypt signed the Al-Ula declaration at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which ended a boycott on Qatar by the Arab quartet, which includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Enditem