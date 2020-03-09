Egypt, ROK vow to enhance bilateral ties

CAIRO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in underlined on Thursday the need to consolidate bilateral relations.

The remarks were made during a phone conversation between Sisi and the ROK president, Egyptian Presidency’s spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

During the call, Moon said the ROK is keen on strengthening bilateral relations at various levels, as well as increasing investments in Egypt.

For his part, Sisi expressed Egypt’s solidarity with the government of the ROK and its people in facing the coronavirus outbreak, confirming his confidence in the ROK to overcome the epidemic.

In February, Egypt and the ROK agreed to form an expert working group to discuss the establishment of a comprehensive economic partnership.