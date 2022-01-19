Egypt sends a delegation to Israel to discuss the Gaza Strip.

For Gaza talks, an Egyptian delegation is in Israel.

Delegation to discuss Gaza reconstruction and the issue of Israelis who have gone missing

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

According to Israeli media, an Egyptian security delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday for talks about the Gaza Strip situation.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the delegation will meet with top Israeli officials to discuss Gaza reconstruction and the issue of missing Israeli soldiers.

The report has elicited no official response from Egyptian or Israeli authorities.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that rules the Gaza Strip, is thought to be holding four Israelis, two of whom were captured following Israel’s 2014 offensive on the coastal territory.

Two more Israelis are thought to have been detained after entering Gaza under ambiguous circumstances.

Hamas hopes to exchange the Israeli detainees for a large number of the 4,600 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.