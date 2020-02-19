Egypt, Senegal discuss military industrialization cooperation

CAIRO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed al-Assar, and Senegalese Minister of the Armed Forces, Sidiki Kaba discussed on Tuesday joint cooperation in the fields of military and civil industrialization.

In a statement, al-Assar stressed Egypt’s interest in cooperating with the Senegalese Ministry of the Armed Forces in the field of supplying military equipment, weapons and ammunition, training technicians and cyber security.

For his part, the Senegalese minister praised the industrial and technical capabilities possessed by the Egyptian Ministry for Military Production, expressing desire to open horizons of cooperation with Egyptian military production companies in various manufacturing fields.