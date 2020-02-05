Egypt to host volleyball Women’s African Club Championship

NAIROBI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Kenya and Tunisia have lost out to Egypt in the bid to host the volleyball Women’s African Club Championship, which will run from April 3 to 10.

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) confirmed Cairo and Al-Ahly club as the hosts of the tournament, whose winner will secure a pre-World Club Championship ticket to a play-off against the South American champions.

CAVB president Emr Elwani said on Tuesday that Cairo will retain hosting rights after staging the event since 2018.

“Al-Ahly of Egypt will be again under the spotlight of African volleyball when they host the 2020 Women’s African Club Championship after they won the bidding rights. All federations had the chance to bid for the event,” Elwani said.

CAVB expects all national champions from 54 countries to send their teams to the event.

“The registration of participating teams for all the 54 continental clubs is open until March 18,” said Elwani.

Last year, Egypt’s Al Ahly came from a set down to beat Tunisia’s CF de Carthage to secure the title for the second year running.

It was the tenth time in the history of the competition and second time running that Al Ahly climbed to the top of the continent as the best women’s club.

Kenya volleyball head coach Paul Bitok said he will relish the challenge in Cairo as he is set to lead local side Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the tournament.

“We want to professionalize volleyball in Africa and starting with Kenya, my club KCB will be chasing friendly matches in Europe before the Africa Club Championships. I want to see KCB rule Africa,” said Bitok.

“Kenyan clubs should emulate their North African counterparts who have taken the sport a notch higher,” he said.