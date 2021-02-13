Egypt, Tunisia vow further joint efforts to resolve Palestinian, Libyan issues

CAIRO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held phone talks with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi on Saturday, where they vowed to intensify joint efforts to resolve the Palestinian and the Libyan issues, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

“During the call, the two ministers stressed the necessity of continuing Arab efforts that aim at reaching a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, and they also agreed to intensify efforts to end the Libyan crisis in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people,” the Egyptian ministry said in a statement.

The talks came a few days after Cairo hosted a historic reconciliation dialogue between rival Palestinian factions, including ruling Fatah and Gaza-controlling Hamas, which led to their agreement to go ahead with holding legislative and presidential elections later this year after almost 15 years of suspension.

Egypt and Tunisia are neighboring states of Libya and they have been working together with Libya’s other neighbors to end the Libyan civil war sparked a decade ago.

During Saturday’s talks, Shoukry and Jerandi highlighted the importance of continuing consultation and coordination between the two countries regarding all regional and international issues of mutual concern. Enditem