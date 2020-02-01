Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

A vast trove of artifacts, including 20 sarcophagi, has been discovered in sixteen tombs in Egypt’s Minya region. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile digs which have resulted in extraordinary finds in recent years.

The Ministry of Antiquities unveiled the incredible discovery at the Al-Ghoreifa site, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Cairo on Thursday.

Archeologists unveil 16 ancient tombs filled with sarcophagi and other artifacts in central #Egyptpic.twitter.com/WqwpzJdGym — RT (@RT_com) January 31, 2020

The tombs contained the mummified bodies of high priests of the god Djehuty, and nobility from the 26th dynasty from the Late Period around 3,000 years ago. A spectacular sarcophagus inscribed with hieroglyphics dedicated to the sky god Horus was also unearthed.

Speaking at a presentation at the site, the Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany said the Minya region ‘continues to reveal its secrets’ as he showcased some 10,000 blue and green ushabti (funerary figurines) and 700 amulets, including some made of pure gold.

Two of the sarcophagi were still sealed and in ‘very good’ condition, according to Mohamed Wahballah, a member of the archaeological team. Amulets marked with scarab shapes and images of a winged cobra were also discovered.

Painted limestone canopic jars used to store the organs of those mummified and buried in the tombs were also unveiled at the ceremony.

Egypt has sought to revive its ailing tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 uprising by bolstering its archaeological digs in recent years. The excavations have led to the discovery of numerous exceptional objects from the ancient civilization.

