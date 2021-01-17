EgyptAir to operate daily flight to Qatar from Jan. 18

CAIRO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — EgyptAir, the national flagship carrier, decided to operate a daily flight to the Qatari capital Doha starting Jan. 18, the airline company said on Thursday.

Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday announced lifting a three-and-half-year airspace ban on the Gulf country.

“In light of the Egyptian government’s decision of reopening the air traffic for resuming flights from and to Qatar, EgyptAir has decided to operate flight MS935/MS936 between Cairo and Doha starting from Jan. 18,” according to a statement posted on the company’s official facebook page.

The company has offered 20 percent discount on the flights’ ticket from Doha to Cairo until the end of January, it added.

The decision comes days after Egypt signed the Al-Ula declaration at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which ended a boycott by the Arab Quartet that included Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Qatar. Enditem