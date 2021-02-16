Egyptian FM, UN coordinator for Mideast peace process discuss Palestinian cause

CAIRO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, discussed on Monday the Palestinian cause.

During a phone conversation, Shoukry wished Wennesland a fruitful mission and expressed aspiration that his efforts will be crowned with success in advancing the peace process in the coming period in cooperation with all stakeholders, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Shoukry outlined the Egyptian efforts exerted over the recent period in order to create a conducive environment for the re-engagement of the Palestinian and Israeli sides on the negotiation path, in addition to intensifying consultations with regional and international partners, according to the statement.

The Egyptian minister reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast stance regarding the Palestinian cause and the support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Wennesland expressed his aspiration to work in coordination with Cairo to achieve the required breakthrough in the peace process during the coming period.

The UN coordinator also stressed the importance of Egypt’s role in reaching a viable, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause and bringing the desired peace in the region, the statement said.

He also expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continuous efforts aimed at converging the Palestinian views and achieving national reconciliation.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has been stalled since 2014, after rounds of U.S.-sponsored talks ended without any breakthrough. Enditem