Egyptian, French presidents discuss cooperation to confront COVID-19

CAIRO, April 5 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi discussed on Sunday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron ways to cooperate to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The discussions came during a phone call between the two leaders, said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, in a statement.

They also discussed ways to cooperate in combating the virus at the regional level of Africa, the spokesman said.

Sisi and Macron also touched upon bilateral cooperation in several fields and exchanged views towards some regional issues of common interest, including the recent developments in Libya.

Egypt, a country with a population of 100 million people, has confirmed 1,070 COVID-19 cases, including 71 deaths.