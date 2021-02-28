Egyptian president, Kuwaiti FM discuss bolstering ties

CAIRO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks on Saturday with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in Cairo on bolstering bilateral ties in all area, said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.

During the meeting, attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Kuwaiti diplomat handed Sisi a letter from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, where he expressed appreciation of ties with Cairo and keenness on mutual consultation and coordination regarding various issues, according to the statement.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also commended Egypt’s “pivotal role” in maintaining security and stability in the Arab region.

For his part, the Egyptian president expressed his appreciation for the Kuwaiti mediation efforts in reaching the recent reconciliation between Qatar and the Saudi-led quartet including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after more than three years of rift.

Sisi also “reiterated the interrelation between the Gulf security and the Egyptian national security.” Enditem