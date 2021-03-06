Egyptian, Qatari FMs meet in Cairo for 1st time after 3-year rift

CAIRO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held on Wednesday their first meeting after the two countries signed a reconciliation agreement in January to end a three-year rift.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 155th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers which kicked off Wednesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting came days after official delegations from Egypt and Qatar met on Feb. 23 in Kuwait during which the two sides discussed mechanisms needed to enhance future joint work after the signing of the Kuwaiti-sponsored reconciliation deal in Al-Ula city of Saudi Arabia in January.

In early January, Qatar and the Arab quartet comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed the reconciliation deal during the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

The four states jointly cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs, which Qatar repeatedly denied. Enditem