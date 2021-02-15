Egyptian, Spanish naval forces conduct joint drill in Red Sea

CAIRO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Naval forces from Egypt and Spain conducted joint military exercises in the Red Sea, Egypt’s armed forces said on Sunday.

The exercises included activities of sailing formation, transportation and training, which showed the ability, speed and accuracy of the participating units, the Egyptian military said in a statement.

The training contributed to exchanging experiences with the Spanish side as well as benefiting from the bilateral capabilities in achieving common interests, and enhancing mutual naval military cooperation, it added.

Egypt, a major military power in the Arab world, annually holds several military exercises with Arab, African and Western allies to boost military cooperation and share military expertise. Enditem