Egypt’s COVID-19 cases climb to 1,560, death toll hits 103

CAIRO, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Egyptian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 110 new cases and nine deaths of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,560, including 103 deaths.

The ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that 29 cases, including two foreigners, were cured and discharged from the isolation hospital on Wednesday, increasing the total recoveries to 305.

“All the cases registered as positive for the virus are receiving medical care at isolation hospitals based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization,” Megahed pointed out.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced extending the nationwide nighttime curfew that started on March 25 for another two weeks until April 23, but he said it will be reduced from 11 hours to 10.

He also urged citizens to stick to the country’s precautionary measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19, adding this would spare Egypt facing uncontrollable outbreak of the virus as seen in several other states.

“The most important factor is the citizens’ adherence to the implementation of all the decisions and measures we have taken as a state,” he emphasized.

Over the past few weeks, the country has suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches and shut down museums and archeological sites over coronavirus worries.