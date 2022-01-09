Egypt’s first female judge died of the Coronavirus.

Egypt’s first female judge is killed by a Coronavirus.

Tahany El-Gebaly passed away at the age of 71.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Tahany El-Gebaly, Egypt’s first female judge, died on Sunday as a result of coronavirus complications, according to local media.

El-Gebaly, a former vice-president of Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, died at the age of 71, according to MENA, the state news agency.

El-Gebaly was born in the Nile Delta province of Gharbia in 1950 and went on to work as a lawyer after graduating from Mansoura University’s Faculty of Law.

She became Egypt’s first female judge when she was appointed vice-president of the Supreme Constitutional Court in 2003.

She was the only Egyptian woman to hold such a high position in the judiciary until 2007.

El-Gebaly will be laid to rest later Sunday in her hometown of Tanta in northern Egypt.

On Saturday, Egypt reported 29 coronavirus deaths and 830 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 391,945 across the country, with 21,938 deaths.

Bassel Barakat wrote the piece.