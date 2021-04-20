Egypt’s PM, ministers head to Libya to discuss cooperation

CAIRO, April 20 (Xinhua) — Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly headed with 11 ministers on Tuesday to the Libyan capital Tripoli to discuss cooperation between the two countries in all fields, the cabinet said in a statement.

The delegation included ministers of electricity and renewable energy, housing, transport, civil aviation, and trade and industry along with the head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and several representatives of bodies concerned and investors.

Madbouly is expected to discuss with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah the recent developments in the war-torn country and means to promote the security conditions, the statement said.

On Feb. 5, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected a new prime minister and a new presidency council during a voting session in Geneva.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed in March his country’s “full and absolute support for the new executive authority in Libya in all fields and all bilateral, regional and international forums, to ensure its success in managing the current stage until elections.”

Concerned about the security of its western border, Egypt pledged to stand by Tripoli in its quest to achieve lasting peace as well as its plan to rebuild the country.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar. Enditem