Egypt’s president voices support for Lebanese people

CAIRO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed on Wednesday Cairo’s full support to Beirut for fulfilling the aspiration of Lebanese people in achieving stability and security, the presidency office said in a statement.

“Egypt is ready to offer all kinds of support and assistance to overcome the Lebanese crisis that has been escalated after the massive explosion that hit Beirut port in August last year and the spread of the coronavirus,” Sisi told visiting Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Hariri promised to “quickly form a new cabinet of specialists who could implement reforms and save the country from economic collapse,” the statement added.

He also expressed his country’s appreciation of Egypt’s effort to support Lebanese people by providing all forms of aid in the wake of the port explosion. Enditem