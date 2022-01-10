Egypt’s Sisi has called for international dialogue to resolve global crises.

The Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh hosts a youth forum.

ANKARA

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for dialogue to resolve global crises and bring peace to the world on Monday.

Sisi made the announcement as he opened a youth forum in Sharm el-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort city.

A large number of regional leaders and youths from various countries are expected to attend the four-day event.

The opening session was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Sincere intentions, according to Sisi, are “the only way to end conflicts and challenges.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recorded speech that the forum provided a significant opportunity for young people to share their knowledge and work together to build a better future.

“Young people have provided ideas and solutions that help local communities rebuild and emerge stronger from the pandemic,” Guterres stated.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, a youth forum was held.

The fourth edition was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.